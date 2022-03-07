Second Servicing Update Is Now Available for Windows 11 Insiders (KB5012432)

The Windows development team has released a second servicing update for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. After the release of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22567 last week, Microsoft had released Cumulative Update Build 22567.100 (KB5012427 as a small servicing update.

Today, the company is releasing Windows 11 Cumulative Update Build 22567.200 (KB5012432). Note that this isn't for users of public Windows 11, but only for the Dev Channel Insiders who are testing the upcoming features of the operating system for the Windows maker. The builds in Dev Channel can be unstable and aren't advised to be installed on primary machines.

Windows 11 Insider Build 22567.200 (KB5012432)

Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc of the Windows development team wrote that Windows 11 Cumulative Update Build 22567.200 (KB5012432) "does not include anything new and is designed to test our servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel."

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22567 had introduced some improvements and brought in several bug fixes. These include improvements to Microsoft 365 subscription management in Settings, phone linking in device setup (OOBE), a new security feature called Smart App Control, and Windows Update leveraging more renewable energy.

You can check more details about these features in our earlier coverage. Or, head over to the official blog post for the complete release notes.