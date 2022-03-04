Cumulative Update Build 22567.100 (KB5012427) Servicing Update Is Now Available for Dev Channel

Microsoft has released a small servicing update for Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev Channel following a major build release earlier in the week. Windows 11 Insider Preview Cumulative Update Build 22567.100 (KB5012427) is now available in the Dev Channel.

However, it doesn't bring anything new as it's designed "to test our servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel," the Windows development team wrote. The company released Insider Preview Build 22567 earlier with a number of fixes and improvements.

Microsoft is Suspending All Sales, Including Xbox Products, in Russia

While there were many significant bug fixes, Microsoft also promised that Windows Update will now leverage renewable energy. The company wrote:

Windows Update will try to schedule update installations at specific times of day when doing so results in lower carbon emissions. Most electrical grids are powered by multiple sources, including renewables and fossil fuels. Whenever possible, Windows 11 will now prioritize installing updates in the background at times when greater amounts of clean energy sources (like wind, solar, and hydro) are available. Users can always choose to install updates immediately by navigating to Settings > Windows Update and choosing “Check for Updates”.

This feature isn't available in all regions, as the company uses available regional carbon intensity data to enable it when the PC is plugged-in.

Another notable feature released this week to Windows Insiders is the ability to link your Android phone to your PC as part of the device setup (OOBE). This means right away, you will have instant access to everything on your phone, from your PC.

For more details and complete release notes, check out the official blog post.