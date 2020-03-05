Seasonic Introduces the First Connect Power Supply!

Seasonic announced the CONNECT power supply back at Computex 2018, but they have officially announced this innovative design. Seasonic had continued development on the Seasonic CONNECT from Computex 2018, and this leads to the innovative design, which is essentially a backplate that houses all the connections for any gaming PC.

The Seasonic CONNECT is essentially two linked products, one being the Seasonic Prime 750-watt 80 PLUS Gold certified power supply with Seasonic's S3FC technology. This technology allows this power supply to not only to run more efficiently but also to generate less noise.

The second product is an essentially a backplate that is mounted to the PC case using magnets to provide for the connections to all the components, during installations, there are only two cables that come from the power supply to power the CONNECT. While the included power supply supports +12 V, -12 V, and +5 Vsb rails, the CONNECT converts this power to provide the +3.3 V and +5 V outputs from the +12 V rail.

This innovation allows for a serious aesthetic upgrade to everyone's system, and this device will also feature a Seasonic LED display. The CONNECT is to ship with a dedicated cable set that will long enough to reach virtually any part of your computer to allow this backplate to offer a fantastically clean solution.

This power supply features one motherboard 20-24 pin cable; this cable is stated to be 200 mm in length, another wire is the CPU 4-8 pin, which is 230 mm in length, and two of the CPU cables are included. For PCIe connections, this power supply has four, with two being 310 mm in length and the other two being 280 mm in length.

For SATA connections or storage connectors, this power supply features three cord in total, one cord featuring not only a 470 mm in length but also four SATA connectors. The other two SATA cords feature a length of 230 mm and 210 mm in length, and each offers two connectors per cord, but one final connector is a right angle (the 230 mm cord). This power supply also features a Molex cable and a Molex to SATA 3.3 Adapter.