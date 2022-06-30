SCHENKER Aims The Office & Ultrabook Segment With Its New VIA 15 Pro & Work Series Laptops

SCHENKER has announced its brand new VIA 15 Pro & Work series laptops which aim at the office and Ultrabook market segment.

SCHENKER VIA 15 Pro and WORK series: Uncompromising developer ultrabook and new office laptops

Press Release: With the new VIA 15 Pro, SCHENKER has put together a unique overall package: The 1.45 kg ultrabook integrates AMD's efficient eight-core Ryzen 7 5700U, a 15.6-inch WQHD IPS display, and two freely accessible and upgradeable M.2 SSD and RAM slots - a combination that is usually only found in significantly heavier gaming laptops with dedicated graphics cards. Unlike these, however, the VIA 15 Pro features AMD's energy-efficient, integrated Radeon graphics unit. With this outfit, the ultrabook is aimed at developers, programmers, and creative professionals, among others. The all-around office laptops SCHENKER WORK 15 and WORK 17 are also being updated with Intel's Alder Lake-P processors.

SCHENKER VIA 15 Pro (M22): Lightweight magnesium ultrabook with Ryzen 7 5700U, WQHD display, and a large battery

One of the most striking features of the SCHENKER VIA 15 Pro is a performance-enhanced AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with eight cores and 16 threads: instead of running the CPU with a TDP of 15 watts, which is common in the ultrabook sector, it can operate permanently at 35 watts in the highest performance profile ("enthusiast") - this way, it outperforms the majority of ULV processors and achieves a multi-score of 3937 points in Cinebench R20. The laptop's dual-fan cooling system was adopted from the 2020 predecessor model of the VIA 15 Pro, so it is designed for less efficient CPUs from the 54-watt TDP class and therefore guarantees superior and quiet cooling. Those who require somewhat less performance may select the medium performance profile ("balanced") for particularly quiet operation. Switching is possible in real-time at the touch of a button via a keyboard shortcut.











Just like the cooling system, the lightweight chassis made of AZ91D magnesium alloy (display lid, top shell) and aluminum (bottom shell) remains identical: SCHENKER's power ultrabook weighs only 1.45 kg, measures 356.4 x 233.7 x 16.8 mm, and integrates a high-capacity 91 Wh battery. The VIA 15 Pro combines these features with two SO-DIMM sockets for up to 64 GB DDR-3200 RAM in dual-channel operation and two M.2 slots with a fast PCI Express 4.0 connection. Unlike conventional ultrabooks, the memory components are not soldered, meaning they are freely accessible and easily upgradable if required.

The display with a higher resolution is new. The 350 nits bright WQHD IPS panel (2560 x 1440 pixels) is 165 Hz fast, offers 95% coverage of the sRGB color space, and works flicker-free thanks to the absence of PWM. In terms of connectivity, the new SCHENKER VIA 15 Pro eliminates one of the biggest drawbacks of the predecessor model: The USB-C port not only supports Power Delivery but also now integrates a DisplayPort stream. In addition to an HDMI 2.0 output with HDCP support, the laptop also comes with three USB Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, a combo port for headset and microphone as well as Gigabit LAN and Wi-Fi 6. SCHENKER has positioned the webcam on the top of the display, allowing for an advantageous recording angle. Inputs are made via a Microsoft Precision touchpad and a keyboard with multi-level adjustable white backlighting.

Technical Data - SCHENKER VIA 15 Pro Product ID SVI15PM22 Display 15.6" IPS | 2560×1440 px | 165 Hz | 350 nits | 95 % sRGB | non-glare Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5700U | 1.8 - 4.3 GHz | 8 cores/16 threads | 8 MB cache | 35 W TDP Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 Memory 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM | up to 64 GB and 3200 MHz | Dual Channel | max. 1.2 V Storage 2x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 3.0 x4 or SATA III Audio Stereo speakers

Microphone with noise-canceling Keyboard white backlit keyboard with full-size arrow keys

Fn lock function Touchpad Microsoft Precision Touchpad, two integrated buttons | 114 x 70 mm (W x D) Ports

(clockwise) Links:

microSD card reader

2-in-1 audio (headphone + mic)

USB-A 3.2 Gen2

USB-A 2.0

RJ45 port (LAN)Rechts:

DC in

HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP 2.2)

USB-A 3.2 Gen2

USB-C 3.2 Gen2×1 (DisplayPort 1.4: yes | Power Delivery: yes*) *requirement: 20V/3.25A | with USB-C power supply max. 25 W TDP (equals AMD's standard TDP) Communication Realtek Gigabit LAN

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax + Bluetooth 5

HD webcam (Windows Hello compatible) Security Kensington Lock

TPM 2.0 (via TPM) Power supply 65 watts (110 x 45 x 30 mm | 360 g incl. EU power cable) Battery changeable 91 Wh Li-poly battery (internally screwed) Chassis display lid and the upper case made of magnesium alloy (AZ91D)

the bottom case made of aluminum

display frame made of plastic

140° display opening angle

PH 0 screw heads Weight ca. 1.45 kg Dimensions 356.4 x 233.7 x 16.8 mm (W x D x H) Included in box laptop (incl. battery), power supply, driver USB stick

SCHENKER WORK 15 and WORK 17 (M22) with an update to Intel CPUs from the 12th Core generation

The SCHENKER WORK series addresses a different group of users with the two office all-rounders WORK 15 and WORK 17. The new model version M22 swaps the previous Intel Tiger Lake-H35 CPUs from the 11th Core generation for Alder Lake-P models from the 12th Core generation. Two options are available - the Core i7-1260P and the Core i5-1250P, each with four performance and eight efficiency cores and 16 threads. The upgrade provides significantly increased multi-thread computing power and therefore is sufficient for far more than simple office tasks, especially since the integrated Intel Xe graphics unit offers strong multimedia capabilities, for example supporting hardware acceleration to transcode AV1, HEVC, and VP9 videos.











Both laptops are equipped with two SO-DIMM sockets for up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory and two M.2 SSD slots with PCI Express 4.0 connection for the primary system drive. The viewing-angle-stable Full HD IPS panel covers almost 90 percent of the sRGB color space and runs flicker-free, thanks to the absence of PWM control. The displays can be opened by up to 130 degrees and offer ergonomic finesse: The lower edge also serves as a stand and raises the laptop by 8.3 mm (WORK 15) or 12 mm (WORK 17). As a result, the keyboard with white backlighting is slightly slanted, providing a particularly comfortable input platform. At the same time, the slanted stand position ensures improved air supply for cooling.

External connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4 with integrated DisplayPort stream, three USB ports including USB-C 3.2 Gen2, an HDCP-enabled HDMI port, a 2-in-1 audio jack for headset and microphone, a microSD card reader, and Gigabit LAN and Wi-Fi 6.

Both the WORK 15 (357 x 220.5 x 19.9 mm, 1.7 kg) and the WORK 17 (357.5 x 238 x 19.8 mm, 2.25 kg) make use of an aluminum display lid and bottom shell. The chassis feature a discreet design and integrates a 73 Wh battery. With business users in mind, the WORK series also offers a range of security features. These include a hardware-based TPM 2.0 module, a Kensington lock, and a Windows Hello compatible webcam. Whilst the SCHENKER WORK 15 exclusively has a fingerprint reader integrated into the touchpad, the 17.3-inch model offers a larger and particularly generous sliding surface of 15 x 9 cm.

Tech specs - SCHENKER WORK 17 Product ID SWO17M22 Display 17.3" IPS | 1920×1080 px | 350 nits | 60 Hz | 90 % sRGB | non-glare Processors Intel Core i5-1240P | 4 P- & 8 E-cores/16 threads | up to 4.4 GHz | 12 MB cache | 28+ W TDP

Intel Core i7-1260P | 4 P- & 8 E-cores/16 threads | up to 4.7 GHz | 18 MB cache | 28+ W TDP Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics | 80/96 Execution Units (i5/i7) | integrated Memory 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM | up to 64 GB and 3200 MHz | Dual Channel | max. 1.2 V Storage 1x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 4.0 x4 (supports RAID 0/1)

1x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 3.0 x4 (supports RAID 0/1) or SATA III Audio stereo speakers

microphone with noise-canceling Keyboard backlit keyboard with full-fledged numeric keypad and full-size arrow keys, 15 color options Touchpad Microsoft Precision Touchpad, two integrated buttons | 151 x 91 mm (W x D) Ports (clockwise) Left:

Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 3.2 Gen2×1 (DisplayPort 1.4: yes, Power Delivery: yes*)

USB-C 3.2 Gen2×1 (DisplayPort: no, Power Delivery: no)

USB-A 3.2 Gen2

HDMI 1.4b (with HDCP)

DC-inRight:

RJ45 Port (LAN)

USB-A 2.0

microSD card reader

2-in-1 audio (headphone + mic) *requirement: 20V, min. 3.25A Communication Realtek Gigabit LAN

WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax + Bluetooth 5

HD SecureBIO webcam (Windows Hello support) Security Kensington Lock

TPM 2.0 (via dTPM) Power supply 90 watts (126 x 51 x 30 mm | 509 g incl. EU power cable) Battery 73 Wh Li-ion battery

The flexible battery charging function can be activated in BIOS (FlexiCharger) Chassis display lid and the bottom case made of aluminum

display frame and the upper case made of plastic

130° display opening angle

ergonomic keyboard angle via a lift-up hinge

PH 0 screw heads Weight ca. 2.25 kg Dimensions 395 x 250.7 x 19.8 mm (W x D x H) Included in box laptop (incl. battery), power supply, driver USB stick

Pricing and availability

The base configuration of the SCHENKER VIA 15 Pro, which can be freely configured on bestware.com, includes AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700U, 8 GB DDR4-3200, a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD, and a 165 Hz WQHD IPS display. The starting price including 19% VAT is € 1,249. The base configuration of the SCHENKER WORK 15 and SCHENKER WORK 17 is available from € 1,149 (WORK 15) and € 1,170 (WORK 17) including Intel’s Core i5-1250P, 8 GB DDR4-3200, a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD, and a Full HD IPS display. Component upgrades are available for an additional charge. All SCHENKER laptops purchased via the company's own e-commerce platform bestware.com come with a 36-month factory warranty.