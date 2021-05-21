Scarlet Nexus Playable Demo Is Now Available on Xbox Consoles; New Trailer Released

A Scarlet Nexus playable demo is now available on Xbox consoles, allowing players to try out the game for the first time ahead of release.

The playable demo, which will also launch on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 next week, on May 24th, lets players try out the first few minutes of the two story campaigns, up until the very first boss encounter.

Scarlet Nexus Playable Demo to Launch This Month on Consoles

A new trailer showcasing this new Scarlet Nexus playable demo has also been released online. You can watch it below.

Scarlet Nexus is setting out to be one of the most interesting games releasing in the coming weeks, thanks to a very interesting setting and a gameplay experience that while not exactly revolutionary, promises to be very enjoyable.

With its distinct Japanese anime feel, interesting setting, and characters, and intense combat, Scarlet Nexus has the makings of a great action role-playing game, although the lack of any truly innovative feature will inevitably turn some players off. I, for one, cannot wait to spend more time with Scarlet Nexus once it releases next month, as the first three hours of the game did manage to get me hooked and left me hungering for more.

Scarlet Nexus launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on June 25th worldwide.