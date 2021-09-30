Scarlet Nexus New Trailer Provides First Look at Upcoming DLC; Game Confirmed for Xbox Game Pass
The first look at upcoming DLC launching for Scarlet Nexus has been provided today with a brand new trailer.
The new trailer, which has been shown during today's Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 Livestream, briefly showcases the new Bonding Episodes, Crush Visions, and new costumes that will be coming to the game as part of DLC 1.
Additionally, it has been confirmed that Scarlet Nexus will be coming to Xbox Game Pass later today, at least in Japan. An announcement for the West has yet to be made.
Scarlet Nexus launched this year on PC and consoles. The game is an excellent action role-playing game featuring a very interesting setting and solid gameplay mechanics, as I highlighted in my review.
With masterfully crafted action combat, charming characters, and a very interesting setting, Scarlet Nexus is a game that action RPG fans should definitely not miss. While the game lacks any real innovation, as it features themes and mechanics lifted from other Japanese RPG series, and it is a little too linear, the high quality of the experience makes it easy to look past these few issues, making Scarlet Nexus a memorable, and extremely enjoyable game.
Scarlet Nexus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense.
