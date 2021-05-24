Scarlet Nexus Demo Comparison Video Confirms 4K Resolution on Xbox Series X, 1440p on Xbox Series S

Scarlet Nexus runs at 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and 1440p resolution on Xbox Series S, according to a new comparison video shared online.

The new video, which has been put together with ElAnalistaDeBits, is based upon the demo version that is now available on Xbox consoles. The video not only confirmed the different resolutions for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, and Xbox One X, but also highlighted some differences, like better anisotropic filtering on the current generation consoles and more.

Scarlet Nexus Playable Demo Is Now Available on Xbox Consoles; New Trailer Released

- Scarlet Nexus runs at 1080p on One, 1440p on SeriesS and 2160p on OneX/SeriesX.

- The oldgen versions have their framerate locked at 30fps. Xbox Series S|X hits 60fps.

- OneX and SeriesX have higher anisotropic filtering. On Xbox One it is quite low, causing an unclear image.

- The textures, shadows, reflections and drawing distance are the same in the 4 versions. The OneX version has a bug that causes the absence of shadow on the character.

- Faster loading times on Xbox Series.

The Scarlet Nexus playable demo allows players to go hands-on with both Yuito and Kasane, letting them try out each character's unique abilities, the SAS system, and more. While the game doesn't do anything truly different, the great atmosphere and the gameplay mechanics make the game a very enjoyable experience, as I highlighted in my hands-on preview.

With its distinct Japanese anime feel, interesting setting, and characters, and intense combat, Scarlet Nexus has the makings of a great action role-playing game, although the lack of any truly innovative feature will inevitably turn some players off. I, for one, cannot wait to spend more time with Scarlet Nexus once it releases next month, as the first three hours of the game did manage to get me hooked and left me hungering for more.

Scarlet Nexus launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on June 25th worldwide.