Save $50 on 2020 iPad Pro with LiDAR Scanner and A12Z Bionic Chip

The iPad Pro 2020 model starts at $799, but for a limited time only, you can save $50 on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

2020 iPad Pro with LiDAR Scanner, Dual-Camera Setup, A12Z Bionic, ProMotion Display is $50 Off Today

Though the new iPad Air with A14 Bionic is currently on preorder, but nothing beats the 2020 iPad Pro in terms of performance and features. If you are looking forward to pick one for yourself, then you will be pleased to learn that you can save $50 on a brand new iPad Pro without lifting a finger. Just head over to Amazon and save instantly.

Buy New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Was $799, now just $749

Buy New Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Was $999, now just $949

At this point in time, the iPad Pro really needs no introduction. It is the best iPad Apple makes and this one is particular pushes the boundaries of what an iPad should be. It features a large edge-to-edge display, FaceID, a powerful A12Z Bionic chip, LiDAR for enhanced augmented reality experiences, ultra-wide camera and so much more. You even get a USB-C port for charging and syncing devices. Yes, if you have something like a Sony A7 III, you can totally connect it with this iPad and move your photos and videos around.

When it comes to consuming content, this iPad Pro is the best there is. You get a quad-speaker setup for a true stereo sound experience and that 10 hours of battery life ensures that you keep on binge watching that TV show throughout the day. Second-generation Apple Pencil support wraps everything up nicely.