Apple is not done clearing out its stock of the 2018 iPad Pro and you can save $150 on a lot of models, including cellular options.

2018 iPad Pro Offers the Same Features as the 2020 Model in a Lot of Areas, Save up to $150 on Select Models

At first glance, the 2020 iPad Pro looks like a completely overhauled tablet. But if you lift the lid a little, you'll start to see that the upgrade is a rather minor one. In fact, the A12Z Bionic is the exact same as the A12X, except that it has an extra unlocked GPU core a little bit of RAM and it doesn't quite translate to a lot of extra performance in the real-world. Apart from that, you get an ultra-wide camera and a LiDAR sensor, the latter you will never ever use if you don't give two cents about AR. What this means is that even if you pick up a previous-generation iPad Pro, you're all good. And today is a great day to do so as you can save $150 on the tablet for a limited time only.

Available in multiple sizes - 11-inch and 12.9-inch - both tablets feature a Liquid Retina display with rounded corners, True Tone, Face ID and of course, HDR. You also get the A12X Bionic chip that's screaming fast even in 2020. You get a USB-C connector at the bottom for charging, transferring data or even connecting extra storage drives to move files around. You can even hook up Apple's latest Magic Keyboard accessory with the tablet if you want to embrace the weird and wonderful future of computing.

You have a choice between multiple storage, storage and connectivity options here. We have linked the best ones below that represent perfect value for money. Remember, stocks are limited so you might want to make your decision fast which model you want to pick up for yourself.

Buy 2010 iPad Pro 11-inch Model - Save $150

Buy 2010 iPad Pro 12.9-inch Model - Save $150