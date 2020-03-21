Save $150 on a Brand New iPad Pro 2018 with Cellular

Looking for a new computer? Save $150 on a brand new iPad Pro 2018 model with cellular capabilities and 1TB of storage.

Keep Working from Home on an iPad Pro 2018 with 1TB of Storage and Cellular Connectivity

Many people are working from home these days and if you are looking to start your journey too then you need a powerful computer to do it. There are plenty of options out there, but if you need something that's different then you might want to consider the iPad Pro 2018. Now that it's discounted by $150, thanks to the newer model being announced, it's actually a solid purchase for a lot of reasons.

This particular model features cellular capabilities, meaning you can pop a SIM card into it and take your work with you anywhere as long as there's a solid 3G or LTE connection. There's also provision for eSIM here, if you want to take that route. Secondly, the model on sale has a terabyte of storage on board, the highest you can get on an iPad Pro. While some may consider that much storage overkill, but if you are a graphic designer or a video editor, this will prove to be super handy as you can offload everything from an external drive straight onto your iPad Pro for a smoother workflow.

Everything else is the same you'd expect from an iPad Pro. There's 11-inch Liquid Retina display in this model, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, USB-C port, a great set of cameras, Face ID and a design that screams quality.

If you are interested, you can grab the deal from the link below. There's no discount code or coupon you should know about. Just add the iPad Pro 2018 to your cart and you're set to work from home or anywhere you like.

Buy Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB) - Silver - Was $1,499, now just $1,349

Looking for more deals? Check them out below: