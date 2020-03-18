Grab Anker’s 60W USB-C Port Desktop Charger for $31 Only Today

Anker has a 5-port 60W USB-C desktop charger currently on sale for just $31. Grab it now and fast charge all the things.

Charge Your MacBook at Full 30W, Everything Else Including Your Phone or Tablet at a Fast Rate for Just $31

We are not going to hide the fact that we love Anker products around here. They do what they are supposed to and are competitively priced too. And when a discount comes along, their products become 10 times more appealing. So, when we saw the deal on this 60W 5-port desktop charger with USB-C for just $31 (down from $50) we couldn't help but share it with you guys.

First and foremost, let's talk about the star of the show, that USB-C port. Capable of pushing out 30W of power in total, you can fast charge literally any compatible device with it. This includes iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Nintendo Switches, action cameras and so much more. Since the port can push out 30W of power in total, it's highly likely that you will have a lot of headroom at your disposal so you can charge at the fastest possible rate.

Apart from that magnificent USB-C port, there are a total of 4 USB-A ports for charging anything else. All of these ports can push out 2.4A per port so you don't have to worry about being slowed down at all. Just plug your device in and off you go.

I have been personally using this charger for quite some time now for charging up my iPad Pro and other devices, and needless to say that it works as advertised. In fact, I would even recommend it as a great traveling companion as you can ditch every other charger and just carry this beast in your backpack to charge your gear on the move.

Hit the link below to secure yourself a piece of this great tech and don't forget to clip that on-page coupon to save an extra $2 before checking out.

Buy USB C Wall Charger, Anker Premium 60W 5-Port Desktop Charger - Was $50, now just $31

