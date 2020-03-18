These Waterproof True Wireless Earphones Are Just $10 Today

Need a pair of waterproof/ sweat-proof earphones for the gym? ELEGIANT has a pair on sale for just $10 today.

Thinking about owning a pair of wireless headphones was a nightmare, thanks to their high prices. Now, they are so cheap, you can impulse buy them like gum. And if you are planning on doing an impulse purchase today then let ELEGIANT be the guide.

For a limited time only, the company is offering its pair of true wireless earbuds for a low price of just $10 if you enter the special discount code at checkout. We are not going to nitpick on this product in any way as the price is absolutely unbelievable.

For just $10, you get a pair of earbuds that are truly wireless, battery life of up to 3 hours per charge and the charging case boosts that number up to 9 hours. Sure, these stats are not going to win any awards, but they are good enough in our books for casual listening.

With an IPX5 water-resistant rating, these earbuds are actually certified for use in the gym. A little bit of rain or sweat is not going to pause your music down at all. What more do you need for ten bucks, right?

Hit the link below and make sure you enter that special discount code in order to bring the price down to $10. It's not every day you end up seeing a deal like this. Even if you don't need them, they'll make a good gift for someone who always wanted an audio accessory like this.

