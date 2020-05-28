Save $100 on DJI Osmo Pocket Camera Instantly, Now Just $299

The DJI Osmo Pocket with 4K video can be yours for a low price of just $299, representing a discount of $100 immediately. This is a limited time deal on Amazon.

Get Creative with the DJI Osmo Pocket Camera with 3-Axis Stabilization, 4K Video Recording and More - Now Just $299, $100 Off

Cameras can be weird and bulky at times. If you are looking something that inspires creativity with a huge touch of portability then you just can’t go wrong with the Osmo Pocket. And right now, it’s $100 off, revealing the new price of just $299.

Unlike other cameras, the Pocket features a built-in 3-axis stabilization gimbal. Whether you are running, stumbling around or partying hard, the footage coming out of this camera will be amazing and steady every single time.

Despite its amazingly small size, the Osmo Pocket can shoot remarkable 12-megapixel photos and 4K video at 60 frames per second. And since that sensor is mounted on a stabilizer already, it opens up to a lot of cool features such as: ActiveTrack, FaceTrack, Timelapse, Motionlapse, Pano, NightShot, Story Mode.

Though the Osmo Pocket features a built-in touch-screen display, you have the option of mounting the camera straight to your smartphone using USB-C or Lightning (adapters included) allowing you to use a larger screen as a viewfinder.

Deals like these are extremely rare to come by and it’s our duty to point this stuff out whenever it knocks on our door. So, don’t waste your time reading about the camera and spend more time on the purchasing bit. You can use the saved $100 on something far more useful like larger memory cards or even carrying accessories for the camera itself.

Buy DJI Osmo Pocket - Handheld 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with integrated Camera - Was $399, now just $299

While you are here, check out the following deals: