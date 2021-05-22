Sapphire Shipping Its Radeon RX 6900 XT NITRO+ Special Edition Graphics Card With Premium TOXIC Extreme PCB, Geared at Overclockers

Sapphire recently released its brand new Radeon RX 6900 XT NITRO+ Special Edition graphics card and it comes with a great surprise underneath the hood.

Sapphire's RX 6900 XT NITRO+ Special Edition Packs TOXIC Extreme Edition PCB

One Redditor (u/WeAreDormin) who managed to get his hands on this premium and hard-to-obtain graphics card found out that the NITRO+ Special Edition actually features the same PCB as the TOXIC Extreme which is the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT design that Sapphire has on offer. Talking about the RX 6900 XT NITRO+ Special Edition, the card is an upgraded variant of the original NITRO+ that was launched a while back.

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace ‘GeForce RTX’ & AMD RDNA 3 ‘Radeon RX’ Next-Generation GPUs Rumored To Be More Than Twice As Fast Than Ampere & RDNA 2

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT NITRO+ Special Edition features faster clock speeds of up to 2365 MHz and features better ARGB lighting. In all this, however, Sapphire didn't mention one of the key upgrades which is hidden right below the cooler and that's the PCB. As stated above, the Radeon RX 6900 XT NITRO+ Special Edition rocks the same PCB as the TOXIC Extreme Edition which was designed specifically for the AMD Navi 21 XTXH GPU.





The Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT Toxic Extreme PCB is powered by a dual 8-pin and a single 6-pin power connector. The PCB is a monster that makes use of 18 VRM phases out of which 14 are for the GPU, 2 for the VRAM, and 2 for SOC power. Sapphire has gone with an Infineon XDPE132G5D controller for the GPU while the GDDR6 memory is powered by the Rectifier IR35217 controller. It offers speeds of up to 2.7 GHz+ on the Toxic Extreme variant of the graphics card which is the fastest clocked variant on the market currently.

Once again, it is interesting that Sapphire is shipping its premium TOXIC PCB on NITRO+ cards. We can definitely expect some great numbers posted by users who end up with them. Overclockers have already demonstrated impressive 3.3 GHz+ overclocks with the Navi 21 XTXH silicon and we are expecting even higher numbers from custom RX 6900 XT graphics cards in the future.

News Source: Videocardz