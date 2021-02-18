Sapphire has just unveiled its brand new custom graphics card based on the Big Navi GPU, the Radeon RX 6900 XT TOXIC Limited Edition. The Toxic series is as high-end as Sapphire's custom design can go and make a return to the high-end segment after five years.

Sapphire Goes All Out With Its Radeon RX 6900 XT Toxic Limited Edition Graphics Card - A Grand Return To The Premium Segment After 5 Years

The Sapphire Toxic lineup is well known for offering one of the best custom designs on AMD's Radeon graphics cards. The last Toxic series graphics card we got to see was the Radeon 390X TOXIC which launched all the way back in 2016. It's been five years since Sapphire released brand new Toxic or Atomic variants. The main reason was mostly due to poor demand for AMD GPUs in the AIB market but ever since Navi, things have changed and AMD's AIBs are offering top-tier designs with each launch.

While Sapphire's Nitro and Pulse series are fantastic custom designs, enthusiasts should be more excited about the Toxic Limited Edition series Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. The custom designs have been made purely for overclockers and enthusiasts with premium materials and absolutely phenomenal cooling designs. The thing about both Toxic and Atomic variants is that the former is designed with the highest factory overclocks and the best PCB design in mind while the Atomic series focuses on liquid cooling.





Following are some of the key features of the Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT Toxic Limited Edition graphics card:

TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition Graphics Card delivers powerful 4K gaming performance with an unrivaled liquid cooling solution

TOXIC Boost fully unleashes the performance potential of the AMD Radeon 6900 XT GPU

One-Click TOXIC BOOST mode in TriXX to unleash the power of TOXIC

Innovative TOXIC AIO Cooling Technology to ensure low temperatures coupled with powerful and stable clock speeds

Performance increase in popular games with TriXX Boost

AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture headlining new technologies including hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing (DXR), AMD Infinity Cache, AMD Smart Access Memory, and DirectX 12 Ultimate support

With that out of the way, let's talk about the design of the card itself. The Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT Toxic Limited Edition comes with a hybrid cooling design that features a 360mm radiator with 3 120mm fans. The cooling solution is designed to keep the GPU temps under 70C whilst they output 34dBA noise. The main shroud that houses the PCB comes with a reflective material that is made up of both plastic and metal. There's a large fan on the shroud itself which offers cooling on both, the VRMs and memory modules. This fan uses a hybrid fan blade design which takes advantage of traditional axial and blower fan designs.

















As for the card itself, it features a triple-BIOS design which offers Performance/Silent/Software switch modes. The Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT Toxic Limited edition is set to performance mode by default. The performance mode delivers speeds of 2135 MHz game and 2365 MHz boost with a TGP of 289W. The Quiet mode BIOS offers speeds of 2105 MHz game and 2340 MHz boost with a TGP of 281W. Lastly, we have the Toxic Boost profile which delivers the fastest clocks rated up to 2400 MHz Game and 2660 MHz boost with the TGP going all the way up to 332W.

Following are some of the temperature tests done internally by Sapphire to showcase its new cooling design:

BIOS mode TGP GPU Edge GPU Junction VRM Memory Volume Standard + Toxic Boost 332 watts 66 ° C 80 ° C 63.4 ° C 64.9 ° C 36 dB Default 289 watts 60 ° C 72 ° C 67.1 ° C 64 ° C 32 dB Alternative 281 watts 65 ° C 73 ° C 67.5 ° C 72 ° C 30 dB

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT Toxic Limited Edition is powered by a dual 8-pin and a single 6-pin power connector. Once again, we have to talk about the RGB LEDs which are incorporated on the front, back, and all four fans of the card. The PCB itself is a monster that makes use of 18 VRM phases out of which 14 are for the GPU, 2 for the VRAM, and 2 for SOC power. Sapphire has gone with an Infineon XDPE132G5D controller for the GPU while the GDDR6 memory is powered by the Rectifier IR35217 controller. Kitguru managed to grab one card for their review in which they show detailed shots of the PCB itself.

For display outputs, the card features 1 HDMI 2.1 VRR and FRL port along with 3 Display Port 1.4 (DSC) connectors. The card is a 2.5 slot design and measures 270x130x45 (L/W/H) while the tubing comes with a length of 470mm. An 850W PSU is recommended as a minimum for the card.







Sapphire has said that the Radeon RX 6900 XT Toxic Limited Edition graphics card is available now at all major retailers and e-tailers around the world. Newegg currently has the graphics card listed for a price of $1639.99 US which is a $639.99 US premium over the reference MSRP of the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.