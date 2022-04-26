Samsung’s New Rugged T7 Shield Portable SSD Launches With IP65 Rating For Enhanced Durability

Samsung has launched its new and improved rugged version of the T7 Shield Portable SSD with new durability additions. The new T7 Shield Portable SSD comes with a rugged rubberized material along with dust and water resistance. While the overall form factor and design are the same, the added protection is a welcome addition. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Samsung's New Rugged T7 Shield Portable SSD Features Great Performance and Enhanced Durability Thanks to IP65 Rating

The rugged T7 Shield is only slightly heavier and larger than the standard variant of the T7 Shield or the T7 Touch. Samsung has bestowed the rugged T7 Shield Portable SSD with an IP65 rating which will protect the accessory from dust and water in case of accidental spills. As for specifications, the T7 Shield SSD features a USB-C connector with USB 3.2 (Gen 2 10Gbps). Moroever, it features read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000Mbps.

In terms of durability, the T7 Shield Portable SSD can resist dust and water and comes with an IP65 rating. It also features crush resistance along with drop resistance up to 9.8ft. For enhanced durability, the aluminum body and rubberized exterior provide improved protection. It also features low heat conductivity with the rubber texture and can resist extreme temperature protection from -40 to 85 degrees celsius.

The rugged T7 Shield is a pretty straightforward SSD and works similar to the standard variant. However, it is a lot different compared to the T7 Touch which comes with a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. It can work with Mac and Windows computers so there are no compatibility concerns. Nonetheless, it is a pretty good choice if you take your SSD outdoors for work or personal tasks. It comes with both 1TB and 2TB options in Black, Blue, and Beige colorways. If you are looking to get your hands on the Samsung's rugged T7 Shield Portable SSD, it starts at $143.99. You can check out more details here.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you planning to spend some extra bucks to get the rugged variant of the T7 Shield SSD? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.