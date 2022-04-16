YouTuber Shows How MacBook Pro Speakers are Superior Than the Most Expensive and Premium Windows Laptops

It all depends on users if they prefer a MacBook or a Windows laptop. Moreover, utility and software are also part of the equation when deciding your pick out of the two. However, it would not be wrong to say that Apple pays a lot of attention to build quality and it is evident in the speaker system of the MacBook Pro models. Well, a YouTuber has compared the MacBook Pro speakers to the best Windows laptops in the market and as it turns out, Apple takes the cake. Scroll down to read more details on the speaker test.

Apple's MacBook Pro Speakers Compared Against Windows Laptops In Terms of Sound Quality - Video

The comparison was conducted by the YouTube channel Dave2D, explaining how Apple offers the best sound quality on a laptop. It would not be wrong to say that the speakers on older MacBook models are nothing short of great and the latest models have only created a bigger gap compared to Windows laptops. Dave explains the highs and lows of sound quality and how the MacBook speakers outperform Windows laptops.

While it is difficult to analyze sound quality, Dave used a calibrated measurement microphone. The calibrated mic allowed him to measure and quantify the quality of sound coming out of the MacBook as well as Windows laptops. Using the tool, he created a frequency spectrum of the sound coming out of various laptops. The frequency response or the "highs, mids, and lows" of the MacBook Pro speakers will be compared against some of the best Windows laptops on the market.

The graph above shows the frequency response of the measured volume of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro along with several Windows laptops. The 2021 16-Inch MacBook Pro is seen and heard to perform quite well in varying frequencies. The closest to Apple's new MacBook Pro is the 2022 17-inch Razer Blade Pro which features an 8-speaker array. However, the Razer Blade is still not as good as the MacBook Pro when it comes to speakers and sound quality. You can check out the video below for more details.

Apple's latest model of the MacBook Pro underwent a major redesign in November of last year. While it produces amazing sound quality, older models also excel in the category and outperform major contenders. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the speakers and sound quality of the MacBook? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.