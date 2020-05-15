Samsung’s Portable T5 SSD With USB-C Port Can Be Had With a 27% Discount [Starts From $80]

Portable solid state drives are an excellent storage accessory to have if you want reliability and want to transfer heaps of data in a small amount of time. The Samsung T5 SSD is an ideal choice for many and thanks to the latest discount, customers can have various capacity models at a discount. The SSD itself is placed in a premium enclosure, so it’s not like it will receive any damage if it’s dropped from a certain height.

However, if you’re looking for massively high data transfer speeds, which we believe is overkill, you’ll have to invest in a portable PCIe NVMe drive. As for the Samsung T5, its maximum data transfer speed is 540MB/s, but it also depends on where you’ll be connecting the drive to. Preferably, data should be transferred from an SSD to an SSD for best data transfer speed performance.

The T5 portable SSD utilizes a Samsung MGX controller and 3-bit 3D V-NAND MLC flash technology to deliver fast read speeds of up to 540 MB/s and write speeds up to 515 MB/s. To keep up with this level of performance, USB 3.1 technology is on board and supports transfer speeds of up to 10 Gb/s. For keeping your data safe, the T5 is armed with an AES 256-bit hardware encryption engine, which helps prevent unauthorized access.

Also, the Samsung T5 ships with a USB-C to USB-A adapter, so you won’t run into port compatibility issues at any point.

For the price of $80 for the 500GB model, there’s no need for you to skip this. If you want a higher capacity model, you can get that too, as Best Buy has the drive up for sale.

