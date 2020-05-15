Deal Alert: Google Pixel 3 Fully Unlocked, 4G LTE for Just $264

Get the complete Google experience with the Pixel 3 smartphone fully unlocked with 4G LTE for just $264.

Google Pixel 3 Renewed is Going Hot for Just $264, Features 5.5-inch Display, Snapdragon 845, More

If you want the best ever Google experience on a smartphone then then just grab hold of a Pixel. And right now you can for a low price of just $264 for a renewed Pixel 3. This model features 64GB of storage and comes in the Just Black color option.

The Pixel 3 runs the latest software from Google out of the box - Android 10. There’s a large 5.5-inch OLED display that makes everything look crisp and clear. You also get a powerful Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood which is more than enough to handle Android 10 to the fullest. Couple that up with 4GB of RAM and you will be multitasking like a pro.

When it comes to cameras, the Pixel has is a legendary smartphone to own. This model features a 12-megapixel camera at the back which is backed by Google’s software prowess. The front facing camera gets the same features for the ultimate selfies.

There’s a large 2915mAh battery under the hood that will easily get you through a day. Paired with fast charging and wireless charging, you can stay topped up in a wide variety of ways in different situations.

Since this is a fully unlocked renewed smartphone therefore you can use any SIM card with it and expect 4G LTE to work like a charm.

Buy Google Pixel 3 64GB Unlocked GSM & CDMA 4G LTE - Just Black (Renewed) - $264

