Samsung Spokesperson Says That the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra Do Not Exist

Every smartphone release is often preceded by copious amounts of leaks that give us a glimpse into what a manufacturer has in store for us. Usually, seasoned leakers such as Ice Universe, Evan Blass, Ishan Agarwal, and the likes relay such information to us. Ice Universe recently posted a poll on his Twitter asking his followers about which Samsung flagship they were looking forward to the most. He received a rather surprising reply from Samsung Mobile's official Twitter handle. Take a look for yourself.

Sorry, we've never heard of any of these. — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) February 1, 2020

A Samsung Mobile US spokesperson denied the existence of the upcoming S20 devices and doubled down on it in subsequent replies. Unsurprisingly, it triggered quite the Tweetstorm, with users demanding to know if Samsung was serious about the initial Tweet. The company still hasn't replied, but at this point, it is likely that the Tweet was made in jest. Samsung's grand reveal has been ruined by leaks, and it is only fair that the company has some fun at the expense of the people who were responsible for said leaks.

Flagships, in particular, leak a lot more than their moderately-priced counterparts. On more than one occasion, we already knew everything about a device weeks before it is released. Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is no different. Over the past few weeks, we've learned just about everything there is to know about the flagships, thanks to a slew of leaks. There is overwhelming evidence showing telling us everything we need to know about the Galaxy S20.

Or it could also be that Samsung is 100% serious and won't release any flagship device at Unpacked this year. Instead, Samsung will use the platform to unveil two new mid-rangers in the form of Galaxy S10 Pro Max Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Max Lite Pro. It will also introduce more Bixby features and unveil its army of NEON Androids. On a more serious note, do let us know which Samsung device are you most excited about.

