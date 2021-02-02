Samsung Releases One UI 3 Introduction Video Highlighting Everything We Need to Know

Samsung has just released an introduction film on One UI 3. Now, it is important to know that the One UI 3 is not entirely new; however, with the release of the Galaxy S21 series, the One UI 3.1 has become the official staple, so the company has decided to highlight some of the best One UI 3 features in this new video, which doubles as an ad for the Galaxy S21 as well as other Samsung Galaxy devices that are shipping with Android 11.

Samsung wanted to be sure that they are focusing on comfort and efficiency as far as the One UI 3 is concerned, and this lead to more refinements as well as better UI elements, optimized animations, which look even better on higher refresh rate screens than Samsung has been releasing on their flagships.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Leaves Galaxy S21 Ultra Broken in This Drop Test

New Video by Samsung on One UI 3 Shows How Dedicated the Company Has Become in Providing Better Software Experience

In addition to that, One UI 3 brings a lot of visual changes, everything ranging from a new lock screen to redesigned native apps. With the new video that Samshas released, it is a lot easier for people who have not experienced One UI 3 to understand what the new skin is all about and how it actually changes the user experience. You can check out the video below.

For those wondering, Samsung has been hard at work as far as software delivery is concerned. For the longest time, Samsung suffered from a problem with making great hardware but lacking the software. However, after years of hard work, the One UI is finally paying off. I have been using it ever since it debuted, and I can testify that the company has improved a lot and continue to do so. Not just that, at the time of writing, One UI is perhaps the best third-party Android skin you can find on any device that feels responsive and fluid.

I am certainly hoping that Samsung continues the way of improvement and timely software updates to win back more consumers' trust and keep the old ones in place.