Samsung Rumored To Have Pushed Back Galaxy S23 Launch Date, Company Undecided On Pricing Too

The Galaxy S23 was previously reported to launch in the first week of February, but due to unforeseen circumstances, Samsung is rumored to have pushed back the unveiling. The Korean giant also appears to be undecided on the pricing of its upcoming flagship smartphones, and with many high-end alternatives available for consumers, the company should tread carefully with its decision.

Galaxy S23 may launch in mid, or late February; Samsung currently has not decided on a price tag

The update was provided by Anthony on Twitter, who can also be recognized by his @TheGalox handle. It is possible Samsung intentionally delayed the Galaxy S23 launch because of this pricing conundrum. Earlier, dummy units of all three upcoming models leaked online, revealing that for 2023, Samsung is not putting an effort into changing the exterior shell of its flagship offering.

Assuming there are little to no changes in the appearance, it does not make the most sense for Samsung to charge a higher price for any Galaxy S23 model. In fact, our approach would be to price the base Galaxy S23 for as little as possible to make it extremely competitive in emerging markets. Samsung could then charge higher for the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, given that both are slated to arrive with more upgrades, generating a sizable revenue.

Galaxy S23 prediction concerning its launch date and pricing

Samsung can charge customers a higher price if all Galaxy S23 models arrive with unique features such as satellite communication, which is already supported on Apple’s iPhone 14 series. Additionally, all versions shipping with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 may make it an attractive proposition for customers, but the majority of buyers will likely not worry too much about in-depth specifications.

So far, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the only version that will exclusively feature a vapor chamber cooler, along with more cameras, a larger battery, and other upgrades, making complete sense if Samsung were to charge customers more for switching over to this flagship. Hopefully, before the company officially announces its Galaxy Unpacked launch date, we will get to know more about the pricing, so stay tuned for more updates.

