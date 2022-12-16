Galaxy S23 Dummies Leak Months Ahead of Launch

We are halfway through December, which means we are heading closer to the launch of the Galaxy S23 series, which should be coming out in the first half of 2023. So far, we know that in terms of the design, the new phones will be a minor refresh over the past generation, and so far, we have made peace with it. After all, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Now, dummies belonging to the Galaxy S23 devices have leaked on the internet, showcasing the design you can expect. Given the history of dummies, you should be confident that this is the final design.

This is your first look at the Galaxy S23 series dummies

The leak comes from Slashleaks, a reliable source that published dummies for all three phones in the Galaxy S23 series. The design is a lot more similar to the previous generation of flagships. However, this time, Samsung has decided to flush the camera island with the phone's body to add cohesion to the overall look.

You can look at the pictures below.

2 of 9

Now, the dummies are good enough to tell us what we can expect from the Galaxy S23 series, and for the most part, we are looking at a similar design to the previous generation with more refinements. I particularly like the design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, as you will no longer have to deal with drastically protruding cameras. The protrusion is still there, but it is not as aggressive.

The one strange thing these dummies have in common is that there appears to be a large cutout that looks like a capacitive fingerprint reader on the right side below the power button. Still, it can't be the case since these phones, especially the ultra variant, are supposed to use the next generation of under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. It is better to understand that we are still looking at dummy units, and the final retail unit might not have it at all, but we will keep you posted.

So there you have it, the entire Galaxy S23 series that looks much like the Galaxy S22 series. This should also give you a better idea of what the 2023 variants of A series phones will look like considering how they are known for taking design elements from the S series phones.