Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Will Operate at Higher CPU, GPU Clock Speeds When Running in Upcoming Galaxy S23 Series

The version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that Qualcomm announced might not be the one that fuels the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. With mobile chipsets recognized by their unique identifiers, the one that saw an official unveiling, sports the number SM8550-AB, while the second one is ‘SM8550-AC.’ One tipster now shares the CPU and GPU clock speed differences of the faster SoC that is expected to be found in Samsung’s flagship smartphone lineup.

The Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 May Just Have Been Called the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2

Earlier, we reported about the global version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra spotted on Geekbench, with the single Cortex-X3 operating at a clock speed of 3.36GHz instead of the default frequency of 3.20GHz specified on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s specifications page. According to Ice Universe, the CPU speed is not the only difference that will likely be changed about the silicon running in every Galaxy S23 model.

The GPU is also rumored to receive an uplift. On the official Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Adreno 740 graphics processor is operating at 680MHz, while the upgraded one is running a 719MHz, indicating a small overclock. Qualcomm normally launches the ‘Plus’ versions of its flagship Snapdragon chipsets later in the year, but it appears that the company has already gone ahead and tailored one for the Galaxy S23 lineup.

Samsung’s special edition Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (we don’t know its official name yet) CPU 3.2GHz→3.36GHz. Surprisingly, the GPU is also increased from 680MHz to 719MHz — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 18, 2022

Qualcomm is aware that Samsung is the largest Android smartphone manufacturer in the world, and by selling the Korean giant a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at an increased price, it stands to generate more revenue. Samsung may also achieve an edge in the market with its Galaxy S23 models being faster than any other Android vendor’s flagship running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 thanks to the upgraded CPU and GPU clock speeds.

Unfortunately, these speed changes are unable to beat the A16 Bionic, though the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is remarkably close to usurping the A15 Bionic’s position in both single-core and multi-core test results. We have yet to see how Qualcomm’s top-tier SoC performs in thermals, and other benchmarks, so we will gladly share those results with you when they are readily available. As for the Galaxy S23 series, would you make a purchase based solely on experiencing guaranteed increased performance?

News Source: Ice Universe