Samsung Odyssey+ VR HMD Is Down to $230, Will Let You Play Half-Life: Alyx

The Samsung Odyssey+ head-mounted display (HMD) is now at its lowest price yet on Amazon, where you can grab it for $230. When the device launched a year ago, it was priced at $499.

The Samsung Odyssey+ is considered one of the best Virtual Reality headsets available when you factor in the hardware specifications and the relatively low price. The resolution is the same as the Valve Index, for instance, and the display is an AMOLED instead of the Index's LCD, which means it's got better contrast and blacks. Where the Valve Index completely trumps the Odyssey+ is in the controller tracking and in the Field of View (FoV) areas, but then again the Index would cost you over four times as much.

The Samsung Odyssey+, technically a Windows Mixed Reality headset, is also compatible with the SteamVR platform, giving you access to thousands of applications and games. Among them, of course, the newly announced Half-Life: Alyx, which is already rekindling interest in Virtual Reality ahead of its March 2020 launch.

For more on the VR device, check out the official feature trailer and complete specifications below.

Platform

Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality and SteamVR Display Dual 3.5” AMOLED; 1440*1600@90Hz/60Hz Interface HDMI2.0+USB3.0 Interface Bounded Cable (4M length) Lens Single Fresnel Field of View 110˚ IPD 60 - 72mm range Camera 6 DOF camera * 2 Sensor 6-Axis ACC & Gyro; 3-Axis Compass; Proximity sensor; IPD Sensor Acoustics 2 MIC support Cortana; built-in headphone (AKG Brand) User Interface Volume; IPD adjustment Tracking Area No Limit (Inside-out) Built-in Mic Array MICs Built-in Audio Spatial Audio (AKG) Controller 6 DOF Controller (L&R) / Xbox One Controller Support Connections HDMI, USB3.0

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)

7.64" x 5.08" x 4.30" (HMD Body) Package Dimensions (W x H x D) 7.34" x 12.04" x 15.0"

Product Weight (lb.)

1.31lbs. (w/o cable)

*Cable weight: 0.45lbs. Box Weight (lb.) 4.73lbs.