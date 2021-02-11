Samsung is Finally Bringing High Refresh Rate Displays to Budget Devices

Samsung has been killing it with their high refresh rate displays in their flagship phones. The trend started last year with the Galaxy S20 series, and we have seen every flagship release with a high refresh rate display ever since, with the Galaxy S21 series being the latest. According to the latest tip, we hear that Samsung could start bringing high refresh rate displays to budget phones from the Galaxy A series.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 to Have 90Hz Displays, Whereas the A52 5G Will Have a 120Hz Refresh Rate Panel

The tip suggests that the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are going to offer 90Hz refresh rate displays. While the experience is not the same as the 120Hz refresh rate we have grown to love, 90Hz is still an incredible refresh rate for a budget phone, and it certainly is better than 60Hz, which feels a lot sluggish than it used to.

However, the Galaxy A52 5G will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, mainly because it will bring a Snapdragon 750G, which is more capable in every term compared to the Snapdragon 720G that will be found in the Galaxy A52 and A72.

In addition to that, the new A52 5G is also said to have a 6.5-inch OLED screen, 6 to 8GB RAM, 128 to 256GB RAM, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 25-watt fast charging. The tip also suggests that the phone will have a 64-megapixel primary camera, with 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you will get access to a 32-megapixel sensor.

Whatever the case might be, it seems like Samsung is finally catching up with the rest of the brands and bringing faster refresh rate panels to affordable phones. This will only make future budget Samsung phones more compelling when it comes to getting your hands on them. We will share more information with you as it becomes available.