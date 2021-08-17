Galaxy A52s Launches with Good Mid-Range Hardware

Samsung has become a force to be reckoned with not only in the high-end flagship market but the mid-range market as well. With the A-series being one of the best-selling series from the company, there is no doubt that Samsung has done a lot of work in ensuring a great overall experience for those who want it. The company has now gone ahead and diversified its product lineup with the release of Galaxy A52s, a mid-range device that is ready to take on the competition with some sweet hardware.

For those wondering, the Galaxy A52s 5G is basically the same phone as the standard Galaxy A52 5G. However, the biggest difference is that the newer one is equipped with the new 6nm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 750G. This gives the phone a good performance boost over the standard model and other mid-range devices looking to rival this phone.

Pixel 5a 5G Quietly Launched by Google at Just $449 for a Lot of Phone

The Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset is roughly half a year newer and is built on a smaller process. This means that this has more transistors and is more energy-efficient than the Snapdragon 750G; you also see a good performance increase. The CPU comes paired with a better Adreno 642L chipset instead of the Adreno 619. You can look at the complete infographic highlighting the specs below.

Aside from the new Snapdragon 778G 5G, you are more or less getting the standard Galaxy A52. There is a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Samsung will be selling this model in either 6/128 or 8/256GB of storage options. You are also getting a beefy 4,500 mAh battery, 25-watt charging.

The camera system is the same with a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and two 5-megapixel sensors for depth and macro photography. You are getting a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front, and the Galaxy A52s 5G is IP67 certified.

Samsung will be offering the phone in Awesome color options such as black, mint, violet, and white.