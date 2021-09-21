Samsung Has Manufactured Only a Handful of Galaxy S21 FE Units

We are sure that the Galaxy S21 FE is going to launch soon. However, getting your hands on one might not be as easy as some would think. According to a tip from Max Jambor, Samsung has manufactured just over 10,000 Galaxy S21 FE units so far. The number might look significant to some, but it is considered a handful in the smartphone industry for all the right reasons. The number is small enough not even to match the requirements for a single region.

The Galaxy S21's Future Looks to be a Troubled One

We are fully aware that the Galaxy S21 FE will be available in both Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 variants. However, there are many manufacturing challenges, and the global chip shortage is also a thing. Not to forget, Samsung's primary focus at the moment is working on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, all the while preparing for the Galaxy S22 series. So, it is only fair that the company is having some issues focusing its energy.

Samsung didn't really produce a lot units of the S21 FE (R9) this month. Roughly 10.000 units only. Considering the launch is happening a month from now it is not really thaaaaaaat much - but this COULD change by later this week or next week. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) September 21, 2021

Samsung is not looking hopeful about the Galaxy S21 FE and how well it is going to sell. Not just that, the base variant of the Galaxy S21 had all the bells and whistles and an affordable price tag. So, at this point, any release of the Fan Edition variant might be overshadowed, and people might not even want the phone. Considering how we are nearing October, and soon, the year will end before we even know it.

Still, Samsung has no word about the Galaxy S21 FE, but we have heard enough rumors to suggest that the phone exists. It is just a matter of when the final release is going to take place.

Are you still looking forward to the Galaxy S21 FE? Let us know your thoughts on the bleak future of this device.