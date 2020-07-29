The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a reality at this point. With the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 happening in about a week, all eyes are set on Samsung and the devices they are about to unleash on the market. In such a situation, people are wondering just what Samsung is about to reveal and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is going to be their next big foldable flagship.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Shows Off Its Boot Screen and its Hole Punch Display in this Unsightly Leak

For now, the source only has given us just one picture, but it does show something important. Compared to the full-blown leaks we have gotten used to at the moment, this leak is less than that as it only shows the front of the phone in a rather blurry image, but the important details that matter is preserved, so you know you are getting the full deal. You can look at the picture below and then we will discuss the findings.

Google Could be Negotiating with Samsung to Use Assistant Instead of Bixby

The first thing to note here is the name, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the official name of the device and obviously, it is going to bring 5G support as well. The name is something we already knew about from the previous leaks, but this just confirms it. The second thing is the hole-punch display. Now the hole punch is slightly difficult to see in the picture, so you do have to do some digging but it is there, and that confirms another design choice that Samsung has undertaken for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Sadly, at the moment, we only have a picture that has been given to us. However, considering how close the Fold 2 is coming to launch, we wouldn't be surprised if we start seeing more, proper leaks coming out way in the coming days and as always, we will be sharing them with you.