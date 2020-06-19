Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Shows Up on Geekbench With Snapdragon 865 SoC

Samsung's second foldable smartphone shifted from a vertical fold to a horizontal with the Galaxy Z Flip. The clamshell design came with 4G functionality out of the box and now, it looks like the company is heating to release a 5G variant with upgraded internals. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will most probably be released alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5th at the company's Unpacked event.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G to Come With Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM and Android 10 with OneUI 2.5

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5G with model number SM-F707B appeared on Geekbench and managed to score 970 points in single-core and 3,220 in multi-core score tests. The listing also unveiled the device's processor, RAM, and Android version.

According to Geekbench listing, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 processor. In addition to this, the processor will be coupled with 8GB of RAM, Android 10 operating system, and OneUI 2.5 out of the box.

The latest processor will ensure that the Galaxy Z Flip boasts 5G capability and overall the spec-bump seems to justify the device as a fierce contender in terms of performance. Other than this, 3C certification reports that the device is also said to ship with the same 15W charger.

Currently, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip features Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, Adreno 640GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. As for software, the device boasts Android 10 but features OneUI 2.0. The device boasts dual-rear cameras with a 12MP primary sensor and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

We will update you guys as soon as we have more details on the device. We will cover the event extensively, so do stay tuned in for the full coverage.