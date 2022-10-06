Menu
Samsung Delays Its Upcoming Flagship Tablet Launch, the Galaxy Tab S9, to Next Year Due to Economic Uncertainty

Omar Sohail
Oct 6, 2022, 05:25 AM EDT
Samsung Delays Its Upcoming Flagship Launch, the Galaxy Tab S9, to Next Year Due to Economic Uncertainty

Samsung reportedly had plans to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series this year, but due to several factors, including economic, the company apparently has little choice but to delay the launch. Instead, the new family of flagship tablets will arrive sometime next year and hopefully, with better hardware.

Like the Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Will Likely Launch Three Galaxy Tab S9 Models, Including Its Top-End ‘Ultra’ Variant

The Galaxy Tab S9 series was originally planned for a December 2022 launch, but according to The Elec, Samsung is facing certain economic challenges that has forced the Korean giant to take a step back in its approach. Demand for tablets has slowed down immensely, to the point where even Apple’s iPad range, which continues to rake in billions in annual revenue, is seeing a slump in sales.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Samsung Talks Next-Gen DRAM Solutions: 36 Gbps GDDR7, 32Gb DDR5 Memory, Over 1000 V-NAND Layers By 2030

A delay to 2023 means Apple will gain the upper hand for a few months when it launches its low-cost iPad 10 and M2 iPad Pro series later this year. Like the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, Samsung would likely proceed with three Galaxy Tab S9 models. One would be catered to the masses with its somewhat competitive price, and to keep manufacturing costs down, it would probably ship with an LCD panel instead of an OLED one.

The second one would probably be named the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, while the most premium of them all could be the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Assuming all three tablets would have seen a December 2022 launch, they would most likely have been fueled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. According to one tipster, this SoC has shown improvements in this NPU, ISP and GPU, making it the perfect addition to an Android-fueled tablet that needs all the performance it can get its hands on.

Samsung is currently ranked second in the premium tablet market after Apple, but it should be appreciated that it is the only manufacturer taking this segment seriously to keep competitiveness alive and well.

News Source: The Elec

