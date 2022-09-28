Menu
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU Cluster and Clock Speed Details Shared by Tipster, Configuration to Be Different From Previous Qualcomm SoCs

Omar Sohail
Sep 28, 2022, 09:57 AM EDT
The CPU cluster belonging to Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be much different than the current-generation Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, according to one tipster. He also states other improvements will be present, so let us get right into it.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rumored to Be Mass Produced on TSMC’s 4nm Process, Will See Improvements Across Various Areas

Unlike past Qualcomm chipsets, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is said to feature a ‘1 + 2 + 2 + 3’ CPU configuration, according to Ice Universe, who also states in his tweet below that the chipset will be made on TSMC’s 4nm process, the same one used for the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and A16 Bionic. This CPU configuration was earlier mentioned by another tipster, Digital Chat Station, who also stated that the new SoC would ship with a different Adreno GPU.

As for the breakdown of the CPU, those details are as follows.

  • One Cortex-X3 core running at 3.20GHz
  • Two Cortex-A715 cores running at 2.80GHz
  • Two Cortex-A710 cores running at 2.80GHz
  • Three Cortex-A510 running at 2.00GHz

A short while back, ARM announced new CPU designs, which included the Cortex-X3, Cortex-A715, and Cortex-A510, so according to Ice Universe, only two cores of a previous CPU design will be used for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which may lead to improved power efficiency. There are rumors that another model of the chipset will arrive and could be found in less pricey smartphone models that do not have an elaborate cooling solution like some of the bulkier gaming handsets.

Previously published information claimed that the highest clock speed of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s Cortex-X3 core was tested at 3.50GHz. Though the tipster does not mention the GPU’s model name, he does say that the NPU (Neural Processing Unit), ISP (Image Signal Processor), and graphics processor have greatly improved. This is a rather puzzling statement since we do not know which chipset are the NPU, ISP, and GPU being compared to, so we will go with our gut and say that those ‘improvements’ are made over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

With Qualcomm having announced the dates of its annual Snapdragon Summit, it will not be long before we see what the company has in store for us. If you want to learn more about the upcoming flagship silicon, be sure to read out detailed rumor roundup and be well-informed in advance.

News Source: Ice Universe

