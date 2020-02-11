Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Hands-On Video Roundup – The Company’s Best For The Year

Samsung announced its latest flagship smartphones for 2020 and we can't be more excited. the smartphones bring a boatload of new additions to the table in terms of both, hardware as well as software. If you have been eagerly waiting for Galaxy S20 hands-on videos, we have compiled some of the best ones that you can find.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Series Feature Major Improvements in terms of Design and Features

Samsung at its Unpacked 2020 event announced a bevy of products that includes its flagship smartphone of the year, the Galaxy S20 series. Additionally, the company also announced its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. For more details, check out the videos embedded below with the likes of MKBHD, MrMobile, SuperSaf, and many more.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera Specs In-Depth Comparison

However, our eyes are consistently analyzing how the S20 series will stack up against other giants of the industry whether it is the iPhone or Google Pixel 4. Check out more details on the devices here.

Galaxy S20 series boasts a bigger size, faster internals, and stunning display. It's best for media consumption as the beautiful AMOLED displays are the industry's best with 120Hz refresh rate and more. However, take note that the 120Hz refresh rate is only active at FHD+ resolution. The punch hold display compliments the all-screen design, something that we have been looking forward to since day one.

The remaining hardware of the device is on par with the giants of the industry, competing in every single dimension. The glass back, a metal chassis and killer camera modules at the back designed to take pictures in every situation.

As for internals, the Galaxy S20 series comes in several variants, depending on how much you are willing to spend on it. With Snapdragon 865 housed to power the devices, you can be sure that the Galaxy S20 series will deliver the best performance.

S20-branded smartphones are one of the first ones in the industry to use the chip. This will make sure that users get the most out of their devices. The media consumption experience will be great. Furthermore, Netflix has also partnered with Samsung to bring exclusive content for the Galaxy S20 devices. See the videos embedded to gather insights from several YouTubers.

There will be more to the Galaxy S20 announcement as details come in, so be sure to stick around. What is your favorite Galaxy S20 feature this year? Let us know in the comments.

Products mentioned in this post Google Pixel

USD 319.8 Pixel 4

USD 597.95 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.