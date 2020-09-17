Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 Will Be Used to Record a Film Titled ‘Untact’ in 8K Resolution

This year, Samsung was the first to introduce 8K video recording to its flagship smartphone lineup, starting with the Galaxy S20 series, then retaining the feature on the Galaxy Note 20 range as well. With 8K footage capture possible on compact computing devices, it’s now time to dive into professional video recording, and what better way to take advantage of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 than by using them to record a movie in 8K.

Samsung Will Later Show the Recorded Film in 8K Cinemas That It’s Currently Working on Opening in the Future

Samsung’s General Marketing Officer, Yun Tae-Sik confirmed that the film ‘Untact’ will be recorded using technology developed by the company.

“The film ‘Untact’ is an 8K film directed by Kim Ji-un based on the 8K ecosystem led by Samsung Electronics, and we will continue to make various efforts to make it easy for everyone to enjoy the amazing experience of capturing everyday life in 8K and watching like a movie.“

The movie is being directed by Kim Jee-Woon, who is known for his works like the Hollywood action thriller The Last Stand. Apart for some special shots that require additional effects, the movie is being filmed using Samsung’s flagships in the 16:9 aspect ratio and 8K resolution. Samsung also hopes to open two 8K cinemas next month where it will be able to show Untact on its 8K QLED TVs to selected audience. Aside from this, the movie will also be watchable on YouTube.

To bring you up to speed, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, all can record 8K steady video at 24FPS. The framerate alone will deliver a cinematic experience to viewers, though if there’s one company that’s expected to top this, it’s likely OnePlus, who is reportedly working on a way to bring 8K 960FPS video recording to smartphones.

Are you excited to see what level of cinematic quality Samsung’s flagship phones can produce after shooting 8K video for a film? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Samsung