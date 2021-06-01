Samsung Display is Supplying Ultra-Thin Glass for Foldable Google Pixel

By now, we all know that Google is also working on a foldable Pixel device, and while the details on that phone are still scarce, the latest report suggests that Google would be the first one to use Samsung's ultra-thin glass (UTG) for their device aside from Samsung itself.

The report emerging from ETNews suggests that Samsung will soon start accepting UTG orders from outside Samsung companies, and one of the first ones will be Google. As said before, the details surrounding a foldable pixel phone are still scarce. The report does talk about how Google will be using a foldable OLED panel that uses UTG. As the tradition goes, both of these are going to be supplied by Samsung Display. This combination could allow Google to step up and challenge other foldable in the market.

Samsung Display Could Score a Big Order from Google for its Ultra-Thin Glass

As the name suggests, UTG is certainly more fragile than other glass, but it provides a better overall feel compared to plastic. We are still unsure when Google plans on releasing their foldable, but the report adds to the list of indications that point towards a final release.

Samsung Display is reportedly going to start shipping the UTG to other companies in the second half of 2021, and Google may not be the only firm looking to get their hands on UTG by Samsung Display. Some of the names include Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, as well as Vivo. This is only going to give Samsung Display a better chance to not only increase their portfolio of clients who are interested in UTG, but could very well make them the sole supplier, as well.

Again, we are unsure when Google will reveal more about their foldable device, but we will keep you posted as the story progresses.