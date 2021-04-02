There was a time when Samsung was considered one of the worst companies in releasing software updates for their phones; however, in 2021, things have changed. Samsung can now be considered equal to or better than Google in terms of delivering timely updates. The company is currently rolling out the April 2021 security update, and the lineup of phones in the queue is huge, to say the least.

The impressive part here is that Samsung is pushing this update even before Google has due on 5th April. As far as the details are concerned, they are scarce since the patch has not been detailed officially. Samsung often adds their own list of small changes here and there, and this time around, they have expanded the portrait mode. Previously, the mode was only available to ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, but this time around, your main lens can also use the portrait mode, increasing the functionality of

Samsung is Releasing Updates Faster Than Google, and I Hope the Consistency Remains.

If you are wondering which devices are getting the update and which devices are not, the list at the moment is hefty. As of right now, many updates have received the update already. I received the update on my Galaxy S21 Ultra on 31st March. We all know that these updates roll out based on regions, so that you might be getting yours just around the corner.

Below is the list of the devices currently getting the update along with their corresponding version numbers, courtesy of 9to5Google.

Galaxy S21 — G99xxXXU2AUC8

Galaxy S21+ — G99xxXXU2AUC8

Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU2AUC8

Galaxy S20 FE — G780FXXS2CUC8

Galaxy S10 — G97xxXXU9FUCD

Galaxy S10+ — G97xxXXU9FUCD

Galaxy S10e — G97xxXXU9FUCD

Galaxy S9+ — G96xFXXUFFUC6

As for other phones, the Galaxy A52 is also receiving the A525FXXU1AUC5 update.

Galaxy Fold series of devices are also receiving the following updates.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916BXXU1DUCE

Galaxy Fold — F900FXXU4EUCF

While we are at it, let's not forget the Galaxy Note series.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N986U1XXX2DUC8

Galaxy Note 20 — N986U1XXX2DUC8

Galaxy Note 10 — N97xFXXU6FUCD

Galaxy Note 10+ — N97xFXXU6FUCD

Last but not least, the Galaxy Tab S6 is also receiving the update as we speak.

Needless to say, the list is big and not a disappointing one. I just hope Samsung can remain consistent with the updates and keeps releasing them on time.