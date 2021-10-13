Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Part 2 Event

Samsung has finally announced a surprise Galaxy Unpacked event that will be happening later this month. The South Korean firm published a video invitation for the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Part 2 event on YouTube. While they did not reveal what they will be announcing during the event, we expect them to finally announce the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy Tab S8.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Part 2 Should Bring us the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Tab S8, and Hopefully More

The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Part 2 event will be held online on October 20, 2021, at 10 AM ET. You can watch the event live via Samsung.com, Samsung News Room, and YouTube. Samsung has said the following in the invite.

Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting, and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality. Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology.

While we had strong evidence that Samsung canceled the Galaxy S21 FE as the company started to delete all the existence of the device, we are now looking at the event happening.

Additionally, Samsung could also launch the new colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, including Blue, Grey, Light Pink, White, and Yello. All these colors are already there in the video that you can check out below and could be a part of Samsung's Bespoke series.

Honestly, the announcement of this event has taken me by surprise, but I am looking forward to seeing what Samsung has in stores for us. At this point. I would be surprised if the Galaxy S21 FE becomes a reality, and there is a high chance for that since Samsung is not the one to just host events and not launch a phone or two.

Let us know what your speculations are about the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Part 2.