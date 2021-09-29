Samsung Has Started Deleting All Evidence of Galaxy S21 FE

Only recently, we reported how there is news that Samsung may have canceled the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 that was supposed to take place in October and the Galaxy S21 FE along with it. The cancellation made sense for several reasons, to be honest. For starters, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are selling great, and Samsung is also preparing for their Galaxy S22 series. Amidst all this, we are also going through a global chip shortage. So, canceling the Galaxy S21 FE seems like the sensible thing.

The Galaxy S21 FE Official Listing Gets Deleted in Several Regions

Now, it seems that Samsung is keen on erasing all signs of the Galaxy S21 FE as the company has started deleting any official evidence of the phone. Previously, the phone leaked a couple of times through user manuals and even Samsung's website. Still, now, if you check Samsung's websites in different regions such as Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, Levant, you will see that the pages have been removed, and now it just says, "sorry, this link is now unavailable."

This does not send out the right message, but there is a chance that Samsung is maybe shifting things up at the moment, but we would not bank on it. My suspicions suggest that the Galaxy S21 FE phones are no longer happening, and it makes sense, to be honest.

For starters, the base Galaxy S21 version is already affordable enough. It has all the downgrades you would expect in a Fan Edition variant of the phone, and therefore, releasing an even more watered-down version makes little to no sense.

We have not heard from Samsung so far, but considering how October is just around the corner, if Samsung plans to announce the phone, we should be hearing an official word in the coming days. Until then, fingers crossed.