Saints Row Reboot Leaked Screenshots Show Off Cutting-Edge Environments

The Saints Row games are a lot of fun, but traditionally, they haven’t exactly been technical showcases. Well, that may be changing with the new Saints Row, which is trading in the cartoony look of past titles for somewhat more grounded, realistic visuals. Early footage shown last year looked solid, but the game was delayed for around a year for additional polishing, and it seems it may have paid off.

Volition senior environmental artist Tim Wasson recently posted a series of Saints Row shots to his ArtStation account – they’ve since been pulled, but the Internet never forgets. The shots show a series of desert environments (the game takes place in and around a fictional South-West US location) boasting impressive amounts of detail and some cutting-edge lighting. Check them out for yourself below (click the images for full resoultion).

Looking good! I’m not sure if this level of fidelity is what Saints Row fans are looking for in the next game, but if you’re aiming for greater realism, you may as well shoot for the stars. Haven’t been keeping up with the new Saints Row? Here’s a quick official description…

Welcome to Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city in the American Southwest. In a world rife with crime, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made. As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you’ll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it’s just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime. Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top.

Saints Row arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on August 23.