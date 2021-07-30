Samsung Fans Are Signing a Petition, Urging the Company to Skip Galaxy S22 Series in Favor of New Galaxy Note Releases

Samsung earlier announced that it would not release a Galaxy Note 21 this year, but promised customers that it would bring Note-like features to its foldable smartphone range. While the Korean giant has not publicly announced the fate of future Galaxy Note models, fans have urged the company through a petition to skip the Galaxy S22 series in 2022 and launch a Note flagship instead.

Petition to Launch a Galaxy Note Next Year Has Already Garnered 8000 Supporters

At the time of writing, Sammobile’s petition has already received 8000 signatures. The following details have been taken from the petition.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Case Leak Leaves Nothing to Imagination

“So here's an idea: If not 2021, how about a new Galaxy Note flagship sometime in the first half of 2022? Maybe Samsung could skip the Galaxy S22 lineup next year and give us a Note instead? Samsung could keep all of its flagship lineups alive by alternating between them, all while keeping all of its fans happy at the same time! So, what are you waiting for? Help us get the message to Samsung: We want a new Note, and we would like to get one as soon as possible!”

The reason for skipping the Galaxy S22 series has not been clarified in the petition, but if Samsung would have the intention to launch the Galaxy Note 21 or Galaxy Note 22 family in its place, ideally, it should have been done in January 2022. Unfortunately, it takes a significant amount of time finalizing on a new smartphone design, followed by prototyping, additional testing, then undergoing mass production.

Samsung might have a significant number of resources at its disposal, but it does not have the luxury of time. Therefore, if the Galaxy S22 series was dropped in favor of new Galaxy Note models, the earliest we might see them is in the second quarter of 2022. Of course, the Korean giant is not going to let its competitors gain an early lead in the market with their own new launches, so it is likely that the Galaxy S22 range is not getting dropped.

Still, do you agree with the petition? Should Samsung still proceed with a Galaxy Note launch in 2022? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Change.org