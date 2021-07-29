Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Case Leak Leaves Nothing to Imagination

It is safe to say that at this point, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 cannot be kept a secret. Samsung may have tried in the start, but well, that is no longer happening. We have seen both devices leak extensively over the past couple of months, and up until the announcement, which is 11th August, later this year, we doubt that the leaks are going to stop.

The latest leak comes from a Korean retailer who has listed the cases for both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. These renders show the devices from every angle. These might be the most beautiful foldable devices out there. Especially the Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks a lot more stylish thanks to the two-tone design, even though the phone will have a lower price tag.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Case Renders Give Us Another Look at How the Devices Will Look

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks to be something that will suit those looking for productivity, especially since the device will support S-Pen and a larger screen.

If you are looking to see the case renders for both devices, you can check them out below.













Needless to say, both devices look pretty, and we are sure that this is not the first dump of the case renders we are going to see for both devices. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are more or less revolutionary because they will be Samsung's third attempt at making foldable devices, and we have learned nothing from Samsung. How it works, we can expect some huge changes.

We already know that Samsung has decided to go big here in water resistance as both phones are IPX8 certified. I am sure there are details about these devices that even the keenest users are unaware of. So, we will have to wait for 11th August and see what Samsung has in stores for us.