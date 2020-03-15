RPCS3 Latest Version Brings Significant Performance Improvements For Red Dead Redemption, God of War: Ascension and More

The latest version of the PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 brings significant performance improvements for multiple titles, such as Red Dead Redemption and God of War: Ascension.

The development team shared a new video today, highlighting the improvements included in the latest version of the emulator. According to the team, the performance boost has been obtained by reworking the Vulkan render passes.

Thanks to kd-11, several games saw a significant performance improvement, getting these huge exclusive titles a step closer to being playable. These improvements are now up on the latest master version.

RPCS3 is a multi-platform open-source Sony PlayStation 3 emulator and debugger written in C++ for Windows, Linux and BSD. It was founded by programmers DH and Hykem. Initially hosted on Google Code, the project was eventually migrated to GitHub later on in its development. RPCS3's first successful boots were primarily composed of small homebrew projects and hardware tests. The emulator was later publicly released in June of 2012 and gained substantial attention from both the open-source community and PlayStation enthusiasts alike. Today, RPCS3 is primarily developed by its two lead developers; Nekotekina, kd-11 and backed by flourishing team of GitHub contributors.

The latest version of RPCS3, which includes the latest performance improvements, can be downloaded from the emulator's official website.