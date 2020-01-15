Rocket League “Lucky Lanterns” Event Debuts This Month, Includes New Arena and More

Rocket League’s schedule of events has become just a little predictable – sure, events like Haunted Hallows and Frosty Fest are fun, but how about something fresh? Well, developer Psynoix will be delivering just that later this month with Lucky Lanterns, the new Lunar-New-Year-themed event. The event will include the new Forbidden Temple Arena and, of course, a variety of cosmetics inspired by the Lantern Festival that traditionally wraps up Chinese New Year celebrations. You can check out a new trailer for the Lucky Lanterns event, below.

Here’s a few more details about how the Lucky Lanterns event will work:

Get ready to ring in the new year with Lucky Lanterns! This in-game event will celebrate the Lunar New Year with items from the Event Store, unique items from the Item Shop, and a brand new arena. Start 2020 in style with in-game items inspired by the Lantern Festival. Play Online Matches to earn Red Envelopes, which can then be redeemed for items like the Paper Dragon Topper and the Fortune Wheels. You can also use Red Envelopes to unlock Golden Lanterns, which contain items from Champions Series 1, 2, and 3! Plus, be sure to stop by the Item Shop throughout Lucky Lanterns to check out some new themed items to get you festival-ready, and get a free item just for logging in!

Rocket League recently stepped in some controversy when Psyonix replaced the game’s loot crates with a new blueprint system that let players buy individual cosmetics. That sounded good in theory, but the prices were out of control – thankfully Psyonix quickly backtracked and significantly slashed blueprint prices. It seems like the fan backlash has since died down.

Rocket League is currently available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The Lucky Lanterns event lights up on January and will continue to burn until February 10.