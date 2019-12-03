Riot Settles Lawsuit by Paying Every Female Employee Since 2014 with $10M Fund

Riot, the Los Angeles based game developer known for League of Legends, has settled the class action lawsuit started last year by two female employees on the grounds of gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

Truth to be told, the news of the settlement came back in August. However, we have now learned of the details of the settlement thanks to the Los Angeles Times. Every female employee of Riot since 2014 (around a thousand) will be entitled to be paid out of a $10 million fund set aside for this specific purpose. That would translate into a ten thousand dollar payment if reparations were distributed equally.

DoorDash Sued by DC Attorney General

A Riot spokesperson told LATimes:

We’re pleased to have a proposed settlement to fully resolve the class action lawsuit. The settlement is another important step forward and demonstrates our commitment to living up to our values and to making Riot an inclusive environment for the industry’s best talent.

On the game development front, Riot unveiled a handful of new games earlier this year. League of Legends: Wild Rift will launch on consoles and mobile devices at some point in 2020; Legends of Runeterra, a free-to-play collectible card game currently in beta, is also expected to debut next year on PC, Android and iOS devices.

The three more interesting projects are the ones still far from release, though. Project A, for instance, is a competitive first-person shooter where unique character abilities will be intertwined with gunplay; Project L, on the other hand, is a 2D fighting game coming from ex Radiant Entertainment leads (the Cannon brothers, also known as the founders of the Evolution Championship Series; Tony Cannon created the GGPO middleware, too). Last but not least, Project F was briefly showcased and described by Riot as 'a project that explores the possibilities of traversing the world of Runeterra with your friends'.