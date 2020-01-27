Riot Games Might Have to Up Its Fund for Female Employees to Over $400M

In early December, Riot Games proposed a settlement for the class action lawsuit started by two female employees on the grounds of gender discrimination and sexual harassment; you might remember that back in May 2019 there was even a walkout at the Los Angeles office, where roughly a hundred female employees staged a protest.

The proposed settlement included a fund of $10 million to be paid to every female employee at Riot Games since 2014 (around a thousand in total).

Riot Settles Lawsuit by Paying Every Female Employee Since 2014 with $10M Fund

However, a document issued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing earlier this month argues that the injured parties (in this case, female employees at Riot Games) could be entitled to over $400 million in potential back pay alone, based on the wage differential between men and women. This was reported a few days ago by the Los Angeles Times, which also included a rebuttal statement from Riot Games spokesperson Joe Hixson.

We worked hard to negotiate with the lawyer representing the class to reach an agreement that we collectively believe is fair for the class members. Now DFEH is trying to disrupt that agreement in a legal filing that is filled with inaccuracies and false allegations. We are particularly dismayed that the filing downplays and ignores the efforts we have made with respect to diversity, inclusion, and culture over the past 18 months. We look forward to making our case to the Court.

The court is expected to decide whether to allow the DFEH's objections on February 3rd; if not, the $10 million settlement will be approved.