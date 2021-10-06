Riders Republic Year 1 Roadmap Includes New Multiplayer Mode, BMX Biking, and More

Riders Republic launches later this month, and since it’s a Ubisoft game, a full year of post-launch content is already planned. Additions will include various wintery-themed events and activities in Season 1, the new 6v6 “Showdown” mode in Season 2, and the addition of BMX biking in Season 3. Of course, there’s also a paid Year 1 Pass, which will grant you access to a variety of cosmetics and the exclusive BMX career track. You can check out a Riders Republic Year 1 trailer, below.

Here’s a bit more detail on what to expect from Riders Republic Year 1:

It starts on day one with the Grand Opening Pre-Season. Players are invited to the Riders Republic launch celebration to play several multiplayer modes – Mass Race, Tricks Battle, Free for All and Versus – and unlock exclusive rewards through weekly challenges. Year 1 Pass owners will be able to explore the map with 2 exotic kits: the Rocket Bike and the Rocket Skis. Those new toys will allow players to revisit the game at high speed and create their own journey and stunts.

In Season One , winter comes to the Republic. The Winter Bash will introduce a seasonal progression where players can unlock content and rewards by participating in time-limited multiplayer experiences, events and special activities. Year 1 Pass owners will get access to additional exotic kits coming with exclusive skins and content, as well as an exclusive legendary cosmetic bundle to ride with style.

, winter comes to the Republic. The Winter Bash will introduce a seasonal progression where players can unlock content and rewards by participating in time-limited multiplayer experiences, events and special activities. Year 1 Pass owners will get access to additional exotic kits coming with exclusive skins and content, as well as an exclusive legendary cosmetic bundle to ride with style. For Season Two , it’s Showdown time with the addition of the epic Showdown Multiplayer Mode, an explosive 6v6 confrontation played in wild arenas. Players will jump into arenas with their team to collect and bank more gems than the opposite team. Year 1 Pass owners will get additional exotic kits along with exclusive skins and content.

, it’s Showdown time with the addition of the epic Showdown Multiplayer Mode, an explosive 6v6 confrontation played in wild arenas. Players will jump into arenas with their team to collect and bank more gems than the opposite team. Year 1 Pass owners will get additional exotic kits along with exclusive skins and content. Season Three will bring the BMX Sport add-on to the Republic alongside BMX dedicated arenas as well as fresh playgrounds and events to discover. Exclusively for Year 1 Pass owners, the BMX Season will also bring the brand-new BMX career with new sponsors and events as well as a legendary cosmetic bundle.

The Riders Republic Year 1 Pass will set you back $40, and is included in the $100 Gold and $120 Ultimate Editions of the game. You can get more detail on the game’s various editions here.

Riders Republic races onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna on October 28.