Riders Republic Gets a September Release Date, Special Editions Detailed

Ubisoft’s big multiplayer extreme sports extravaganza Riders Republic nailed down a release date and revealed some new modes and features at this year’s Ubisoft Forward E3 event. The game’s new deep-dive trailer provides a peek at its Rider’s Ridge hub, new activities like the 6v6 Tricks Battle mode, and more. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Ready to hit the slopes? Here’s the Ubisoft’s official Riders Republic description:

Developed by Ubisoft Annecy, Riders Republic allows you to jump into a huge, vibrant open world of outdoor sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting, and rocket wing suiting. Ride solo or with friends through a gigantic outdoor sports park that combines some of the best-known American National Parks, including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain, and Grand Teton. The new trailer also highlights city playgrounds in Mammoth, where you can land tricks off of the nearby buildings and ski resort. Get the most out of these landscapes on new-gen consoles, where Riders Republic runs at 60 FPS and displays more than 50 live players simultaneously onscreen. You’ll be able to customize your rider with progression-based gear, and if you want to dominate solo, you can prove your worth in career mode through five different career progressions. As you progress, you’ll sign with legendary sponsors and get invited to renowned sports competitions including Red Bull Rampage and the X Games. Or, you can squad up with or against friends in a variety of multiplayer modes: Mass Races: Join more than 50 players on new-generation consoles, and more than 20 players on current-gen consoles, in these epic multisport races. New races appear randomly on the map, so you’ll need to get ready to watch blind spots, protect your position, and remain agile as you fight your way to the finish line.

Pre-orders for Riders Republic are open right now, and everybody who puts their money down gets a free bunny outfit. Okay, sure! Of course, the usual array of special editions are also on offer, which include…

Gold Edition includes the base game and the Year 1 Pass, which includes exotic kits to help upgrade your gear; the BMX Sport add-on; and other exclusive content coming after launch.

includes the base game and the Year 1 Pass, which includes exotic kits to help upgrade your gear; the BMX Sport add-on; and other exclusive content coming after launch. Ultimate Edition includes the Year 1 Pass and four exclusive cosmetic packs: Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon, and Skull’n Style. Players will also get 20 Helicopter tickets to reach their favorite summits faster than ever.

Riders Republic will race onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna on September 2. Multiplayer betas are promised within the coming months.