Returnal Developer Is Still Undecided on How to Implement Saves

Returnal's developer Housemarque is currently looking into implementing saves, but things may be more complicated than anticipated.

Speaking with Axios Gaming, as reported by VGC, Housemarque Marketing Director Mikael Havari confirmed that the team is currently considering how to implement saves. The developer understands that there are some systems in place that are currently a hindering factor, and it has heard feedback from players, but it doesn't have anything specific to announce at the time as there's "a lot of different people looking for different things"

Being a roguelike, it was not surprising to see Returnal lacking a save system that would let players save their current status in a cycle. Even with this issue that has turned a lot of players off, Returnal is an extremely solid game, and one of the finest PlayStation 5 exclusives released so far, as highlighted by Kai in his review of the game.

Save for an ending that crashes nearly as hard as Helios' entry onto Atropos, Returnal checks all of the marks for what a best-in-class roguelike should aim for: a gameplay loop that rewards the player for innovation and mastery, loot that can synergize to create some unstoppable character builds, and most importantly, weapons that simply feel right in the player's hands. Without a doubt, Returnal is one of the finest PlayStation 5 exclusives available in 2021 and those that are eager for the next great challenge can find plenty to look forward to with Selene's first steps onto the alien planet again and again.

Returnal is now available on PlayStation 5 worldwide.