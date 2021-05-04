New Resident Evil Village Xbox Comparisons Show Great Optimization Across the Board; Xbox One X Still Holds Its Own

A new Resident Evil Village Xbox comparison video has surfaced online, comparing the last-gen version of the game to the Xbox Series X|S versions of Capcom’s upcoming title.

Yesterday, we already covered a next-gen comparison video from YouTube channel ‘ElAnalistaDeBits’ which highlighted a slight performance advantage on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X compared to Sony’s PS5. Today, the channel has uploaded a new video, showing off the graphical and framerate differences in the game on Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

We’ve included this new video down below.

Let’s start off by saying that, in general, Capcom has done a quit job of optimizing the game (considering hardware limitations). On Microsoft’s base Xbox One console, Resident Evil Village renders in 900p resolution at framerates between 40 and 50fps (although there are drops below 40fps), whereas, on the Xbox One X, the game runs in 4K resolution in 4K mode with framerates around 40/45fps. On the One X, there’s also a 1080p performance mode that runs the game at 60FPS. As can be seen in the video, it should be said that Microsoft's 'beastly' Xbox One X from 2017 still holds its own.

On Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, Village runs in 2560x1440 (1440p) and 3840x2160 (4K) resolution, respectively. As shown in the comparison video from yesterday, performance on the Series X|S is pretty great, although Ray Tracing on the Series S lowers its performance.

As expected, loading times are significantly better on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X due to the use of the SSD inside these consoles – we’re looking at loading times of approximately 4 to 5 seconds on both Series X and S, while the Xbox One/One X versions load in roughly 20 seconds.

Resident Evil Village launches globally later this week across PC, consoles, and Stadia on May 7th.