Resident Evil Village Producer: We Consider This the Best Survival Horror Game to Date

Resident Evil Village is certainly one of the most anticipated game releases of 2021. In our recent community poll, the eight mainline Resident Evil game ranked fifth with 10% of the overall votes in the category.

A lot has been said about Lady Dimitrescu, one of the antagonists of Ethan Winters in the game. Her vampire-like appearance and powerset seems entirely new to Resident Evil, but in an interview published on the latest Playstation Official Magazine (March 2021, issue 185), CAPCOM Producer Peter Fabiano explained that everything in Resident Evil Village will ultimately fit the franchise lore.

CAPCOM’s Art Director Talks Inspirations for Lady Dimitrescu, Says Hers Is Only a Section of Resident Evil Village

Dimitrescu and her three daughters all harken back to what you might expect from vampire lore. We’re not saying that’s what they are, but there’s certainly something that feels supernatural about what’s going on. We don’t want to spoil too much of the story but what I can say is that the creatures all fit

within the context of Resident Evil’s world. We can assure you that Resident Evil Village takes into account the overall world and history of the series.

Fabiano then went on to say that the team believes to be putting the finishing touches on what will be the 'best survival horror game' ever released with Resident Evil Village.

Concepting and planning was something going through our developers’ minds since towards the end of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. The team grew quite attached to Ethan as a character so we knew we wanted to continue his story arc. We wanted to continue to have players experience the game through the eyes of protagonist Ethan Winters. This is a continuation of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard after all. This really helped to keep our vision on target. And since we are constantly sharing information across Resident Evil teams, that really helped inform us in making what we consider the best survival horror game to date.

Last but not least, Fabiano said Resident Evil Village has received significant inspiration from Resident Evil 4, the series' installment with the highest critics score (96 on Metacritic).

You’ll notice we took a lot of inspiration from Resident Evil 4. The team has put a ton of effort into creating a truly authentic feel. There are plenty of surprises to keep you on your toes; players will find a balance of combat, exploration, and puzzle solving.

Resident Evil Village is out on May 7th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X.